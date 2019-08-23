H. L. Mencken: “The most dangerous man to any government”

“The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out … without regard to the prevailing superstitions and taboos. Almost inevitably he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane, intolerable.”

H. L. Mencken

It’s well past time to wake up and stop being deceived by the outright lies, obfuscations, distortions, disseminations and propaganda of the government, tech companies and big media. – Θεόφιλος

